Local teen among New York state’s SUNY/CUNY vaccine scholarship third round winners

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — A Monroe County student was granted a full scholarship to a SUNY or CUNY college after being selected as a winner of New York state’s vaccine incentive.

Rochester native, Nicholas Keirstead was one of 10 winners picked for the scholarship award. Young New Yorkers are essential to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s goal to increase the vaccination percentage across the state.

“The vaccine is the best weapon we have against the COVID virus and although we have hit a 70% vaccination rate, we still have more work to do to get every single New Yorker vaccinated,” Gov. Cuomo said in a statement. “Younger New Yorkers still have the lowest vaccination rates in the State, and this incentive offers 12 to 17-year olds a unique opportunity to make their futures in exchange for taking action to protect themselves and their loved ones.

The ‘Get a Shot to Make Your Future’ incentive was put in place in an effort to encourage New Yorkers aged 12 to 17-years-old to get fully vaccinated. With two more rounds of winners yet to be drawn, those in that age group with verified vaccinations still have a chance to be selected for a full scholarship.

The second round drawing saw another Monroe County student, Jack Szydlo awarded with the scholarship. Winners will continue to be announced through July.