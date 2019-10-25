Lloyd Taco Truck apologizes for serving lunch at federal detention facility

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Lloyd is calling its decision to serve lunch at the federal detention facility in Batavia on Wednesday “an honest mistake.”

But the director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement Field Office is lashing back to defend the visit.

“Lloyd has deep ties to the immigrant and refugee communities in Buffalo. We work closely with Jericho Road and the International Institute of Buffalo as part of our hiring and recruitment efforts, and every year we look forward to participating in their Buffalo Without Borders fundraiser,” the company wrote in an online post.

In an effort to make amends, Lloyd says the company will be donating all sales from Wednesday’s service to Justice for Migrant Families WNY.

“We’re sorry, Buffalo. You deserve better,” the company wrote.

Read the full statement below:

After reading the company’s apology, the ICE Field Office Director Thomas Feeley, sent us this statement:

“The men and women who work at the Buffalo Federal Detention Facility are Detention Officers, Deportation Officers, administrative support staff, Doctors, Nurses, Judges, Attorneys, and maintenance staff. Each and every one of them is entrusted with the safety, security, and care of the detainees here. Almost 50% of the staff are Veterans. Families are not detained here nor has any child been here. Further, an overwhelming percentage of the detainees detained at this facility are criminal aliens, meaning, they continued to commit more crimes after illegally entering the United States.

We are doing our jobs, enforcing the laws passed by Congress. Just like we have for many Presidents. We will not apologize for doing this, not even to a food truck that now chooses to discriminate against us.”