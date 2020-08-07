LISTEN IN: Gov. Cuomo to make announcement on NYS in conference call at 11:30 a.m.

NEW YORK, NY – JULY 6: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during a COVID-19 briefing on July 6, 2020 in New York City. On the 128th day since the first confirmed case in New York and on the first day of phase 3 of the reopening, Gov. Cuomo asked New Yorkers to continue to be smart while citing the rise of infections in other states. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

Editor’s note: The audio from the governor’s 11:30 a.m. conference call will be live streamed from this page.

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo will be giving an update on New York State and the coronavirus pandemic in a conference call on Friday.

The governor is expected to make a decision regarding the reopening of schools in New York State by the end of this week. “I will make a decision on schools this week,” Gov. Cuomo said in his briefing on Monday of this week. “This is an issue of public health. Just because a district says ‘you shouldn’t be worried about your child’s health.’ That’s not enough.”

Cuomo emphasized that it was important to note that it’s not just a district decision, but that teachers, parents and students needed to be included in the ongoing discussion regarding reopening.

“Not opening schools is also highly problematic,”Cuomo said. “You know it effects socialization, you know it subjects some to dangerous situations, you know some kids have insecure food situations, you know there’s a huge economic disparity in terms of remote learning.”

Overall, Cuomo sad that the coronavirus cases across New York State have remained low but the state faces two threats: lack of compliance and the increases number of cases in the country.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we provide updates to this developing story.