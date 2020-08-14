Bowling alleys spared from state regulations, protocol on gym reopening coming next week

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a telephone press conference with reporters Friday that on Monday, bowling alleys would be allowed to open, and protocols for gyms opening would come on Monday as well.

“Given the progress we’ve made, bowling alleys can reopen Mondays,” Gov. Cuomo said. “50% occupancy, must have a face covering, every other lane closed.”

The governor said parties must stick to their lanes, businesses must have disinfecting protocol, add that food and drink service was only to be conducted by wait staff.

The governor also announced that the state would be releasing protocol Monday to guide the reopening of gyms and fitness centers.

A statement Friday from the New York State Fitness Alliance said:

“The New York State Fitness Alliance thanks Governor Cuomo for his continued leadership in reopening the economy in an intelligent way. The fitness industry is ready to reopen safely, with proper protocols in place to protect our employees and members. We look forward to providing New Yorkers access to safe fitness facilities so they can advance their physical and mental health.”

On schools, the governor said schools can reopen, but added, it is up to districts to make parents and teachers feel safe with the plans that districts put into place. The governor reiterated that just because he said schools could open, it doesn’t mean they have to in regards to in-person learning. Gov. Cuomo also said that districts need to have open and candid conversations with parents and teachers about their plans.

When it comes to coronavirus in New York state, Thursday was the seventh day in a row that the state had a positive test rate of less than 1%. On Thursday, more than 85,000 tests were done, and only 727 of those tests were positive, making it an 0.85% positive infection rate.

“That is fantastic,” Cuomo said.

Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION TUESDAY WEDNESDAY THURSDAY Capital Region 0.7% 0.7% 0.6% Central New York 0.8% 1.0% 0.9% Finger Lakes 0.7% 0.7% 0.8% Long Island 0.9% 0.6% 0.8% Mid-Hudson 1.0% 0.8% 0.9% Mohawk Valley 0.5% 0.4% 0.6% New York City 0.8% 1.0% 0.9% North Country 0.1% 0.1% 0.3% Southern Tier 0.3% 0.5% 0.6% Western New York 0.5% 0.7% 0.7%

