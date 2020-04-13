Breaking News
No new COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County in last 24 hours, 791 confirmed cases
Gov. Cuomo and neighboring governors to come up with plan to reopen the region

State News

by: WROC Staff

Posted:

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that he is forming a council with several neighboring governors to come up with a plan to reopen the state after the coronavirus shut down. The governors in his Monday conference call included:

  • New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy
  • Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont
  • Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf
  • Delaware Governor John Carney
  • Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo

“The state boundaries mean very little to this virus,” Cuomo said. “We talk about the economic toll which you can quantify, you can’t quantify the emotional toll that this will take on everyone.”

The governors said that they are working to come up with the best way possible to reopen the economy, schools and homes, without compromising the health of the community. The group will begin to meet on Tuesday, but didn’t say a specific timeline other than it would take “weeks.”

“This regional compact is premise on the idea that you’re not going to have a healthy economy if you’re having an unhealthy population,” Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said. “We have to do both. We have to have a healthy population and then you can reopen the economy. The economy is not going to work.”

Cuomo emphasized that the states need to be consistent as to not push those living close to the borders to cross state lines where rules may not be as strict.

“I am confident that by working together and sharing our best ideas we will be much more likely to get it right for the citizens of our state and this region,” Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo said.

Cuomo said they will study the experience of other countries as they come up with a plan to move forward. “We anticipate different facts, different circumstances for different states and different parts of states,” Cuomo said.

There are now more than 10,000 COVID-19 deaths in New York state, 10,056 exactly. That death toll includes 671 lives lost since the governor’s last update Sunday.

According to Cuomo, the number of people being hospitalized continues to plateau, and the amount of people being discharged from the hospital is on the rise, but the governor urges caution and insists New Yorkers “stay the course.”

