Lifeguards needed at NY state parks

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State’s Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation is in need of lifeguards for the 2020 season.
Lifeguard positions in the Niagara region will be available at Wilson-Tuscarora, Woodlawn Beach, Fort Niagara, Evangola and Beaver Island State Parks, but lifeguards are needed throughout New York. The pay starts at $14.66 per hour.
Locally-completed lifeguard qualifying procedures can be used for employment anywhere in the state. It is a requirement for anyone wishing to work as a lifeguard at a state park.
The qualifying procedure itself requires experience in CPR and swimming skills.
Tests will take place at the following places and times:
- Lewiston-Porter High School (4061 Creek Road, Youngstown) – March 7, May 30
- Hamburg High School (4111 Legion Drive, Hamburg) – April 4, May 2
Registration for either location starts at 8:30 a.m., and is free. Qualifying procedures start at 9 a.m. Late entrants will not be admitted.
Anyone interested must have these requirements:
- At least 16 years old
- Proof of completion of CPR for the Professional Rescuer
- Completion of the American Red Cross 1994 Revised Lifeguard Training, including First Aid, with certificate for Waterfront Module or equivalent courses
- Physician’s certificate of adequate physical fitness, including a minimum of 20/40 uncorrected vision
More information can be found by calling the Niagara Region Safety Department at (716) 278-1785 or texting (716) 319-8100.