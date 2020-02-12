Lifeguards needed at NY state parks

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State’s Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation is in need of lifeguards for the 2020 season.

Lifeguard positions in the Niagara region will be available at Wilson-Tuscarora, Woodlawn Beach, Fort Niagara, Evangola and Beaver Island State Parks, but lifeguards are needed throughout New York. The pay starts at $14.66 per hour.

Locally-completed lifeguard qualifying procedures can be used for employment anywhere in the state. It is a requirement for anyone wishing to work as a lifeguard at a state park.

The qualifying procedure itself requires experience in CPR and swimming skills.

Tests will take place at the following places and times:

Lewiston-Porter High School (4061 Creek Road, Youngstown) – March 7, May 30

Hamburg High School (4111 Legion Drive, Hamburg) – April 4, May 2

Registration for either location starts at 8:30 a.m., and is free. Qualifying procedures start at 9 a.m. Late entrants will not be admitted.

Anyone interested must have these requirements:

At least 16 years old

Proof of completion of CPR for the Professional Rescuer

Completion of the American Red Cross 1994 Revised Lifeguard Training, including First Aid, with certificate for Waterfront Module or equivalent courses

Physician’s certificate of adequate physical fitness, including a minimum of 20/40 uncorrected vision

More information can be found by calling the Niagara Region Safety Department at (716) 278-1785 or texting (716) 319-8100.