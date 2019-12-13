Lawsuit filed over Cuomo and Lt. Gov pay raise

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A lawsuit has been filed against the state comptroller over the pay raises for the governor and lieutenant governor.

Back on April 1, the state legislature passed a resolution to raise Governor Cuomo’s pay from $179,000 to $200,00 for 2019.

Making him the highest paid US governor.

Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul’s pay would go from $151,000 to $190,000. Both would also receive raises on January 1 of 2020, and 2021 if the state budget passed on time the year before.

The lawsuit cites the constitution — which says each of the state officers named in this constitution shall receive a compensation, to be fixed by law, which shall not be increased or diminished during the term for which he or she shall have been elected.

Meaning, a pay raise should not be enacted for the Governor or lieutenant governor until 2023.