Lawmakers push to require seat belts in back seat

State News
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two downstate lawmakers are teaming up with two major organizations Monday, pushing for a new state law that would require people to buckle up when sitting in the back seat of a car.

Triple-A and Albany Med are two of the groups planning to hold a press conference at the Capitol to push for the legislation.

A woman who survived being in the back seat of a crash will also be at today’s event, which is set for 11:30 a.m.

Bills in the senate and assembly have both passed through the committee process.

