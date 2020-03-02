Lawmakers push coronavirus vaccine

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As part of the overall federal response to the threat of the coronavirus, members of congress are working to secure resources.

A vaccine is still in development and at least a year away. Lawmakers are pushing for it to be covered by Medicare, making the vaccine free for one of the most at-risk populations — senior citizens.

“We’re making a major push today that Medicare include the coronavirus vaccine so our seniors will be able to get it,” Senator Chuck Schumer said.

“Under Medicare, some vaccines are covered, some vaccines are not. We want to make sure this one is covered and make it clear in the law.”

President Donald Trump is expected to meet with drug-makers at the White House on Monday.