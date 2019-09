The last remaining African lion at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo, M’Wasi, has died, according to the zoo.

His cause of death has not been released, but M’Wasi had been under medical care for several weeks.

M’Wasi, nearly 16-years-old, was brought to the zoo from the Wildlife Conservation Society’s Bronx Zoo.

He was the last African lion at the zoo.

A zoo spokesperson says the future of the lion exhibit is under consideration.

They have no immediate plans to acquire more lions.