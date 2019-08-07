Kindness caught on camera: Boy with cerebral palsy gets help from friends

CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR) — A video of two Central New York children helping out a friend who has cerebral palsy is now going viral on social media.

The video was shot by Jeffrey Mackey’s mom, while he and his friends, Raya Joyce and Kane Raymond, were playing at Thunder Island in Fulton.

Because of his condition, Jeffrey can’t always keep up and needs to slow down.

“When he gets cold, his muscles get tighter than normal. So it just is harder for him to walk,” said Andrea Mackey, Jeffrey’s mom.

That’s what happened last week at the water park, a moment of vulnerability for Jeffrey where he began to tense up and had trouble walking. His friends Kane and Raya didn’t hesitate to run over to help. Jeffrey’s mom caught the whole thing on camera.

“Because his legs, they, he couldn’t really walk and I had to hold his hand up the stairs,” said 5-year-old Raya Joyce, Jeffrey’s friend.

The two did this all day, on the water slides, near the pool, you name it, they were there. A comforting sight for Jeffrey’s mom.

“Whether your kid has a disability or not, you always worry about them. With Jeffrey, I worry a little more, I always have. And that was just affirmation for me that you know, somebody will always help him,” Andrea Mackey said.

A reminder for the rest of the world, too.

“I think there’s just been so much going on in the world right now, I think people needed to see it. I think they saw three tiny hearts do an amazing thing,” Andrea Mackey said. “Kids are great, you know those kids are going to grow up to be good adults and they will always help him somebody will always have his back. We have a great community, a great support team, so, I’m a little less worried today.”