Judge: NY Lawmakers can keep pay raises, outside employment

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — A New York judge ruled that New York State Legislators will be able to keep their pay raises and outside employment on Thursday.

Last year, the New York State Pay Commission unanimously agreed to give the legislature and the governor a pay raise. Part of the deal included limiting lawmakers from making outside income.

The commission decided it was within its legal rights to tie the pay raise to a stipulation that limits outside income.

Legislators on both sides of the aisle were upset about the limits on outside income.

The judge disagreed stating there was nothing in the law that authorized the commission from restricting outside income and employment.

By 2021, New York will have the highest paid legislature and governor in the country. This year, lawmaker’s pay increased from around $80,000 to $110,000. On January 1st, 2020 their pay will increase to $120,000 and to $130,000 by January 1, 2021.

The same will go for the governor who after three years will be making $250,000.

The lawsuit was filed by several lawmakers in the Assembly and Senate.

Read the full lawsuit

