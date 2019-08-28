Investigation into Elmira Police conduct requested after tasing, man in unknown condition

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Elmira Police have released a statement following an incident on Horner Street on August 22 involving a man being tased and becoming unresponsive during a suspected mental health crisis.

Police responded to the residence for a report of an emotionally disturbed person who was on the roof of a two-story home.

Police say the man came down from the roof “acting unusual” and began chasing a neighbor while shouting.

Officers attempted to take the man into custody under the Mental Hygiene Law, saying “he was clearly a danger to himself and/or others.”

The man struck an officer in the face, leading to a struggle with law enforcement. An Elmira Police officer used a Taser during the incident and officers took the man into custody.

While receiving initial treatment at an unnamed hospital, police say the man was somewhat cooperative. At one point his “behavior suddenly changed and he physically attacked an Elmira police officer.”

During a second struggle with police, the male suddenly became limp and unresponsive. The male received medical treatment and was transported to another hospital.

The condition of the man is unknown at this time.

Below is the statement from Elmira Police:

On August 22, 2019, Elmira police officers responded to a residence on Horner St. in the City of Elmira for a report of an emotionally disturbed person. Officers arrived and observed a male on the roof of his two story home. Witnesses and neighbors informed police that the male’s behavior was alarming, unusual and abnormal. Officers negotiated with the male and he eventually left the roof and went inside his residence. A short time later, the male appeared at the front door. The male was still acting unusual, and suddenly began chasing a female neighbor while yelling abnormal statements. Officers intervened and attempted to take the male into custody under Mental Hygiene Law in order to transport him to a hospital for treatment, as he was clearly a danger to himself and/or others. An officer advised the male to place his hands behind his back and the male struck the officer in the face. A physical struggle ensued. During this struggle, an Elmira police officer deployed a Taser and the male fell to the ground. The male continued to fight with officers and the physical struggle continued. Officers were eventually able to take the male into custody. The male made statements that he had ingested DXM (Dextromethorphan) cough syrup. The male was evaluated by emergency medical personnel on scene, and was subsequently transported to a local hospital by Elmira police for treatment. During this transport, the male continued to make unusual and irrational statements. While receiving initial treatment at the hospital, the male was somewhat cooperative. The male’s behavior suddenly changed and he physically attacked an Elmira police officer. Officers had to again physically struggle with the male, who continued to fight with officers. During this struggle, the male suddenly became limp and unresponsive. The male received medical treatment and was transported to another hospital. The Elmira Police Department contacted both the Chemung County District Attorney’s Office and the New York State Police. Elmira Police Chief Kane requested the New York State Police initiate an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the male’s behavior, interaction with Elmira police, and the factors contributing to or causing the male’s medical condition. The Elmira Police Department will remain transparent and will fully cooperate with the New York State Police, and any other agency having jurisdiction over this incident. At this time, the Elmira Police Department will not comment further on the incident or the investigation.

