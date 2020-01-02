Increasing security in Orthodox Jewish neighborhoods statewide

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Governor Andrew Cuomo directed state police to increase patrols and security in Orthodox Jewish neighborhoods across New York State.

Wednesday, Cuomo visited an Orthodox Jewish neighborhood in Williamsburg to show his support.

This comes in the wake of an attack Saturday in Monsey, New York where a man stabbed and wounded five people celebrating Hanukkah at a Rabbi’s home.

“I’m here today, not just for me. I’m here representing all the people of the State of New York who want to say they’re sorry about the tragedy and they stand with you in total solidarity and love, because that’s what we are,” Cuomo said.

An upstate lawmaker has also proposed an amendment to New York’s hate crime laws which would define rhetoric leading to antisemitism to be a qualifier of a hate crime.

That legislation currently sits in committee.

