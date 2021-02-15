In Albany, Schumer pushes for restaurant industry aid

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was in Albany Monday for a press conference pushing for COVID relief for the struggling restaurant industry. He held a press conference from TORO Cantina on Wolf Road.

Schumer says the Capital Region’s restaurants and workers need immediate aid, so he’s advocating a bipartisan fund for the struggling hospitality industry. He is unveiling a plan modeled on the popular RESTAURANTS Act that he said gives lifelines to restaurants in the form of flexible grants.

Schumer argues that restaurant employment is down nearly 50% during the pandemic, and said that too many local restaurants are on the brink of closure. He’s highlighting recent reports that most of New York’s restaurants will fail within six months without aid from the federal government.

Schumer was joined by Jaime Ortiz, chef and owner of TORO, and Melissa Fleischut, President and CEO of the New York State Restaurant Association, who created the report about restaurants shuttering without further aid.

Monday was Schumer’s first visit upstate since Democrats clinched a razor-thin majority in the Senate. He said further necessary relief includes direct checks and school aid. Take a look at the measures Schumer discussed below: