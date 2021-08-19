Hunting licenses now on sale in New York State

NEW YORK (WWTI) — It’s that time of year again: Hunting licenses and deer management permits on now on sale in New York State.

The Department of Environmental Conservation will be issuing hunting licenses for the 2021-2022 season. This includes annual hunting licenses for both New York and out-of-state residents.

In New York State, everyone 12 years and older who are using a firearm or bow to hunt are required to have a hunting license. Youth under 12 are prohibited from hunting.

Licenses can be purchased online, at a DEC’s license-issuing agents, or by telephone. Generic hunting licenses are required before other privilege’s, such as bowhunting or muzzleloading is permitted. Annual hunting licenses and privilege’s are valid from September 1 through August 31 each year, Fees for each type of license is listed below:

Resident Fee Non-resident fee Ages 12-15 $5 Ages 12-15 $5 Ages 16-69 $22 Ages 16+ $100 Ages 70+ $5

Hunting licenses are not required for resident landowners primarily engaging in farming when small game hunting, Native American’s living and hunting on reservation lands and for those hunting on a licensed shooting preserve or big game shooting facility.

Additionally, the DEC will be issuing deer management permits through October 1. Deer management permits are issued to harvest antlerless deer in select Wildlife Management Units.

These permits can be obtained at all license-issuing outlets, by phone or online. These permits are free for those ages 12 to 15, and $10 for anyone over the age of 16. There is also no fee for holders of lifetime sportsman licenses purchased prior to October 1, 2021.

According to the DEC, the chances of obtaining a DMP remain the same throughout the application period. These permits are issued through an instant random selection process at the point of sale. The chances of selection for a DMP in each Wildlife Management Unit can be found on the DEC website.