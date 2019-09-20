Hundreds participate in Global Climate Strike on NY Capitol grounds

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — People of all ages took part in the Global Climate Strike at the New York State Capitol grounds.

Climate action is an issue that brought hundreds together at the State Capitol Friday. It was just one of many rallies taking place around the world.

“People working together is the only way we can really get anything done. I think frankly that individual choice and especially individual consumption is not going to get us anywhere,” Christopher MacLeish, a Clifton Park resident, said.

Some activists say it’s the ‘existential threat’ of their generation.

“It is important that we start to take action right now to start to reverse it,” Sarah Berke, a Niskayuna resident, said.

During the last legislative session, lawmakers approved a bill to ban single-use plastic bags.

The state approved the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

In a statement on the Global Climate strike, Gov. Cuomo said in part:

“This summer I signed the most comprehensive and aggressive climate law in the country, and fulfilling its goals will create thousands of jobs and bring billions in economic investment to all corners of the state.”

And, that:

“New York is already taking aggressive action to address this problem head-on.”

“If states can show the way, show us what climate leadership looks like, then Hallelujah amen. At the same time the Act doesn’t necessarily go far enough in all aspects so it’s a wonderful, wonderful start, but there’s still much work to do,” Berke said.

The single-use plastic bag ban is set to begin in March.