Hostage released from situation in Irving, suspect taken into custody

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE: 7:31 p.m.: At approximately 7:14 P.M., the suspect was taken into custody without incident. 

UPDATE: (7:07 p.m.): New York State Police say the hostage has been released in good health.

IRVING, N.Y. (WIVB) — A hostage situation on the Cattaraugus Reservation in Irving has Route 438 blocked off, according to multiple law enforcement agencies.

A lockdown is in place and residents are asked to stay indoors. Mercy Flight is on the scene.

State police tell News 4 that multiple law enforcement agencies have established a perimeter and hostage negotiators are on scene. They said they were reporting to a car collision at approximately 3:30 p.m. when the operator of one of the vehicles brandished a weapon and took a hostage.

Video sent to News 4 from a viewer shows a man appearing to take a woman hostage while holding her around the neck. Police have their guns drawn.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Covid-19 County by County tracker
Download Our App

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss