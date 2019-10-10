Hornell receives $10 million for downtown revitalization

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) — New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul has announced that the City of Hornell has received a $10 million state grant to promote the revitalization of downtown Hornell.

“With this funding Hornell has a great opportunity to enhance its downtown area and secure better quality of life for the residents, along with a more robust economic future for the region,” Governor Andrew Cuomo said. “We have seen a remarkable resurgence across New York’s Southern Tier communities as a result of strategic investments through programs like the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, and we will continue to work with and empower these communities as they work to make the most of their local assets.”

Hornell joins the city of Elmira and the villages of Penn Yan and Watkins Glen as Downtown Revitalization Initiative recipients within the Southern Tier.

“Winning the DRI is a game changer for the City of Hornell,” said Hornell Mayor John Buckey. “Projects that were once mere dreams can now become reality. This grant will open the doorway of economic opportunity and propel the City to new heights. A heartfelt thank you goes out to Governor Andrew Cuomo and Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul for making this large, impactful investment in the Maple City.

Located on the western border of Steuben County, Hornell’s walkable downtown runs along a wide Main Street flanked by numerous small businesses, valuable historic structures, and mixed-use residential options animated by a growing arts community and strong partnerships with nearby educational institutions.

Recent investment in local housing options, manufacturing facilities, arts and cultural offerings, healthcare centers, commercial and mixed-use development, and public infrastructure, including an Upstate Revitalization Initiative Award to Alstom Transportation for a Rail Manufacturing Center for Excellence, has set the stage for the resurgence of a community still reckoning with the enduring impact of urban renewal.

The DRI award will enable Hornell to continue to rebound by supporting the cultural, historic, educational, recreational, artistic, dining, and retail opportunities necessary to sustain a robust workforce, engaged citizens, and a high standard of living.

“We are grateful for this significant state investment in the future of Hornell and the entire Southern Tier region,” said State Senator Tom O’Mara. “Hornell offers exciting foundations on which to build, beginning with the incredible success of Alstom and the many industries that support the design and building of America’s first high-speed rail. We are hopeful this important state support will continue to advance short- and long-term community revitalization and economic growth.”