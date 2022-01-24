Hochul, Schumer want Albany to be nation’s semiconductor leader

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN)- Gov. Kathy Hochul and U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer want Albany to be the nation’s first semiconductor hub. Schumer calling it, the “greatest opportunity we’ve ever had in the Capital Region.”

Being the nation’s hub would mean over 1,000 jobs in semiconductor research and development, the New York senator said Monday after a tour of the Albany NanoTech Complex with Gov. Hochul, as well as local politicians, Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan, Albany County Executive Dan McCoy, and Assemblymember Pat Fahy.

Albany, specifically Albany NanoTech, is well-positioned to be the semiconductor capital of the U.S. They have all the necessary components including the machines, technology, and workforce to become the nation’s hub, he said.

Gov. Hochul said the push for Albany to become the epicenter of semiconductor research and production falls in line with her plan to make the state the most business and worker-friendly state nationwide.

“We share our belief that the semiconductor industry needs to be here, and the rest of the world needs to recognize New York is the place where this is happening,” Gov. Hochul said.

It’s his belief in Albany’s technology development that prompted Sen. Schumer to invite U.S. Deputy Sec. of Commerce, Don Graves, to come on the tour as well he said. To showcase why Albany is the right choice to become the nation’s semiconductor hub.

As the final speaker, Deputy Sec. Graves said the U.S. must move quickly and invest in the semiconductor industry to prevent other countries from advancing, becoming global leaders, leaving the U.S. behind in semiconductor technology and manufacturing said, Deputy Sec. Graves. He added it’s not just about supply chain problems.

“Our ability to produce chips is absolutely crucial for our national security, and so the focus that they have here (at Albany NanoTech) developing the next generation of chips is vital to our national security interests,” he said.