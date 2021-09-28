Hochul addresses Police Officers’ Memorial Ceremony

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Gov. Kathy Hochul spoke at the Annual Police Officers’ Memorial Ceremony at the Empire State Plaza. This year’s ceremony recognizes 101 officers:

Eight officers from the state Attorney General’s Office, CSX Police Department, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, New York City Police Department (NYPD), and Port Authority Police Department who died in the line of duty before 2019

10 NYPD officers who died in the line of duty in 2019 and 2020

83 officers from the NYPD, PAPD, New York State Police, state Department of Environmental Conservation Police, Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office, Harrison Police Department, and Suffolk County Police Department who died of illnesses from their work at Ground Zero in the wake of Sept. 11, 2001

With their names added, the memorial now honors 1,668 fallen officers.

“We’re remembering 101 brave women and men who gave their lives in order to protect and serve the people of New York State, and it’s vital that we honor their contributions to our public safety,” Hochul said. “These brave officers put their lives in harm’s way so the rest of us could stay safe, and we will never forget the selfless contributions they, their families, and their loved ones have made.”

Hochul also directed the following landmarks to be illuminated blue Tuesday night to honor fallen police:

One World Trade Center

Grand Central Terminal – Pershing Square Viaduct

MTA LIRR – East End Gateway at Penn Station

The Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

The Kosciuszko Bridge

The Franklin D. Roosevelt Mid-Hudson Bridge

The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building

State Education Building

Alfred E. Smith State Office Building

Albany International Airport Gateway

The Lake Placid Olympic Jumping Complex

The Main Gate and Expo Center at the State Fairgrounds

Niagara Falls

