Hawk rescued by Amherst Highway Department employee dies

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) - A red-tailed hawk that was rescued by an Amherst Highway Department employee has died.

The highway department says Tim Boyle noticed the frozen hawk on Meadowstream Dr.

Boyle then brought the animal inside his truck and wrapped it in a blanket to warm it up.

The hawk was then taken to the SPCA Serving Erie County, but the animal died on Saturday morning.

"Upon admission, he was caked in ice and we suspect he was hypothermic because his temperature wasn’t even registering," the SPCA said. "He was also extremely emaciated with severe head trauma, which caused visual impairment."

They say it is "very possible that he had been injured and unwell for quite some time."