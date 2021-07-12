Harmful Algal Blooms cause closure of two Cayuga County beaches

CAYUGA COUNTY (WSYR-TV) — Harmful Algal Blooms (HABs) have had a big presence in Central New York beaches. Within the past few days, HABs have forced two Cayuga County beaches to close.

Monday, the Cayuga County Health Department announced bathing beaches at Wells College and Camp Casper Gregory on Cayuga Lake are closed due to HABs.

Water samples from the swimming area were collected to test for algal blooms. If the results show a dip in HABs, then the beaches will be allowed to reopen.

The health department says HABs tend to happen on warmer days when the water is calm. If swimmers notice the water is discolored with a paint-like or filmy appearance, then they should avoid going in the water.

Wells College bathing beach was first closed on Friday, July 9 and the beach on Camp Casper Gregory was forced to close on Monday, July 12, 2021.

The health department also asks the public to be alert and report harmful algal blooms to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation at HABsinfo@dec.ny.gov.

For more information regarding HABs please visit the health department’s web page.