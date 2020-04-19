1  of  75
Governor’s office: New York’s marinas, boatyards can reopen

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — Seafarers, like the ones at Southpoint Marina on Irondequoit Bay, can now get back on the water — with a few caveats.

According to the Governor’s office, marinas and boat yards can re-open for personal use, as long as they employ strict social distancing and sanitizing.

“It makes me feel good for our members,” Wade Braman, Southpoint’s dockmaster. “It makes me feel good for the staff. These kids are hard workers, they want to be out here, and working, not stuck in their homes. I think for everyone across the board, everyone’s really excited.”

Southpoint is privately-owned, but also offers Monday-through-Friday public launching, Braman told News 8.

Restaurants on marinas will still be limited to just take-out and delivery.

The move comes from Albany as a coordinated effort with New Jersey and Connecticut; both of those states will also re-open private marinas.

“Staying coordinated with our partners is very important. And it’s important within the state also,” Cuomo said Sunday.

