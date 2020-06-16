1  of  74
Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge lit blue to honor the former governor

State News
Photo courtesy of the Governor’s office

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (WSYR) — On Monday night, the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge was lit in blue to honor the former governor’s birthday and in memory of his commitment to public service.

Monday also marked the opening of a walkway for pedestrians and cyclists. The 3.6-mile-long walkway takes visitors over the Hudson River.

“And this Governor Mario Cuomo Bridge, we’re here today to say, ‘happy birthday.’ I’m here today to say, ‘happy birthday.’ It’s my father’s birthday today. And he would be very proud today. Tonight we’re going to illuminate the bridge in blue because blue is my father’s favorite color. And when he’s looking down, I want to make sure tonight he sees his bridge lit up blue, and I think it’ll put a smile on his face,” Cuomo said on Monday during the opening of the walkway.

  Photo courtesy of the Governor's office
