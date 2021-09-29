Gov. Hochul: No health care facilities closed since employee vaccination mandate took effect

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Governor Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday that zero health care facilities across New York have closed since the state’s vaccination mandate for medical workers was activated.

In New York, 87% of hospital staff are fully vaccinated as of Wednesday, Sept. 29 according to latest data.

“Our greatest responsibility is to protect our most vulnerable, and ensuring that the health care workers who care for our loved ones are vaccinated is critical to keeping New Yorkers safe,” Gov. Hochul said. “I am grateful to the facilities, unions, and health care workers who took important steps to prepare and protect New Yorkers, and we are working with facilities to ensure they remain operational.

Since the vaccination mandate for healthcare professionals went into effect the Department of Health has provided hospitals a 24/7 hotline to provide guidance and monitor staffing trends statewide.

Amount of New York healthcare workers in compliance with the mandate:

The percentage of nursing home staff receiving at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose is 92%.

The percentage of adult care facilities staff receiving at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose is 89%.

The percentage of hospital staff receiving at least one dose is 92%.

This update comes one day after Gov. Hochul declared a state of emergency to deal potential staffing shortages.

The order makes it easier for retired workers to get certified for employment and allows international medical experts to practice in New York hospitals.