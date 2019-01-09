Governor Cuomo urges drivers take precaution ahead of snowfall
Rochester, NY (WROC) - Heavy snowfall forecasted for at least the next 24 hours has prompted Governor Cuomo to send out a warning to those residents living in Western and Northern New York.
A total accumulation of 20 inches of snow could hit parts of the state, the governor says, which may result in dangerous driving conditions. In the Rochester area, our team expects between three and six inches going into Thursday evening.
Forecasters say 40 mile per hour winds gusts may cause blowing and drifting snow to some areas.
“We've already had 81 automobile accidents since the snow started. Luckily, none of them serious, but people who are getting in their cars should exercise caution,” said Governor Cuomo during a press conference Wednesday.
The Governor also stated that additional resources are ready to be deployed if conditions worsen. The National Guard are on standby. The winter weather advisory will remain until 7 p.m. on Thursday.
