Governor Cuomo urges drivers take precaution ahead of snowfall

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. NEW YORK, NY - MAY 1: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during a bill signing event at John Jay College, May 1, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Rochester, NY (WROC) - Heavy snowfall forecasted for at least the next 24 hours has prompted Governor Cuomo to send out a warning to those residents living in Western and Northern New York.

A total accumulation of 20 inches of snow could hit parts of the state, the governor says, which may result in dangerous driving conditions. In the Rochester area, our team expects between three and six inches going into Thursday evening.

This may look daunting for some, but *most* of us will see a 3-6" accumulating lake effect snowfall tonight & tomorrow. 2-4" tonight for many north of the Thruway, 1-3" tomorrow. Manageable, but it'll be a snowy A.M. drive Thursday. #ROC More on @news_8 pic.twitter.com/dnztPjpZky — Stacey Pensgen (@spensgen) January 9, 2019

Forecasters say 40 mile per hour winds gusts may cause blowing and drifting snow to some areas.

“We've already had 81 automobile accidents since the snow started. Luckily, none of them serious, but people who are getting in their cars should exercise caution,” said Governor Cuomo during a press conference Wednesday.

The Governor also stated that additional resources are ready to be deployed if conditions worsen. The National Guard are on standby. The winter weather advisory will remain until 7 p.m. on Thursday.