Closings
Governor Cuomo featured on May cover of ‘Rolling Stone’ magazine

State News

by: Maranngeli Lopez

Posted: / Updated:

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference against a backdrop of medical supplies at the Jacob Javits Center that will house a temporary hospital in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, Tuesday, March 24, 2020, in New York. Cuomo sounded his most dire warning yet about the coronavirus pandemic, saying the infection rate in New York is accelerating and the state could be as close as two weeks away from a crisis that projects 40,000 people in intensive care. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — New York state is the epicenter for coronavirus, as the state has seen more confirmed cases than any other country to date.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has emerged as one of the top leaders in the nation when it comes to coronavirus response and will be featured in the May cover of the Rolling Stone magazine.

Since declaring a state of emergency due to the fast-growing coronavirus case numbers, Cuomo has given daily briefings with updates on the latest coronavirus related news in the state. His daily briefings have become a must watch for not just New Yorkers, but Americans throughout the nation with concerns.

In the exclusive ‘Rolling Stone’ interview, Cuomo talks about how he is continuing to bring comfort to New Yorkers through the pandemic. He mentions tactics he learned from his father, former New York Gov. Mario Cuomo, he also touches on his relationship with the federal government and their response to the crisis.

You can read the full interview on their website.

