Governor Cuomo: Ban “Pink Tax”

New York’s governor wants to eliminate the so-called “pink tax.” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday he’ll push legislation banning gender-based price disparities for similar goods and services.

Mr. Cuomo cited research that indicated women often end up with a bigger bill for items like toys, clothing and personal care products.

The proposal would require certain service providers to post price lists for standard services.

Businesses that don’t comply could be hit with civil penalties. Cuomo announced the proposal as part of his 2020 State of the State agenda.