Gov. Hochul requests major disaster declaration amid Hurricane Ida recovery

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Hurricane Ida is responsible for nearly $50 million dollars in damage and more than a dozen deaths. Gov. Hochul requested President Biden to approve a major disaster declaration Sunday.

Given presidential approval, the declaration would mean individual and public assistance for eligible New Yorkers recovering from the storm’s damage. Federal funding will be used to remove debris, complete home repairs and add future emergency protective measures.

According to state officials, Hochul has also directed $378 million in previously-awarded hazard mitigation funding from FEMA to be used for bolstering New York State’s infrastructure against extreme weather.

“New Yorkers are still recovering from the damage across our downstate communities, and this request I signed and submitted to President Biden can secure the financial resources that are due to New Yorkers who suffered unimaginable devastation as a result of the storm,” Gov. Hochul said. “Our recovery and support services teams remain on the ground, doubling down on our restoration efforts until New Yorkers are able to stand on their feet again.”

As part of the requested recovery fund, New York residents physically impacted by the storm may receive medical, dental and child care backing. The state urges homeowners and renters to document their losses.

If approved, eligible homeowners will work directly with FEMA to obtain funding. Assistance can include funds for temporary housing units, repairs, crisis counseling, unemployment assistance and legal services.

The Governor also announced a new online resource hub for impacted New Yorkers, available at ny.gov/ida.