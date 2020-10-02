Gov. Cuomo wishes speedy recovery for President Trump, First Lady battling coronavirus

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo wished the president and his wife a full and speedy recovery after they tested positive for coronavirus early Friday.

“My thoughts are with President Trump and the First Lady and I wish them a full and speedy recovery,” Gov. Cuomo said on Twitter Friday morning. “This virus is vicious and spreads easily. Wear a mask. Let’s all look out for each other.”

The president and first lady’s diagnoses come after one of their closest aides, Hope Hicks, tested positive for the virus Thursday.

“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER,” the President said on Twitter.

Both the president and the first lady began self-quarantining Thursday night after receiving word of Hicks’ positive test.

According to a memo from the president’s physician, the president and the first lady “are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescense.”

“The White House medical team and I will maintain a vigilant watch, and I appreciate the support provided by some of our country’s greatest medical professionals and institutions,” wrote Sean Conley, physician to the president. “Rest assured I expect the President to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering, and I will keep you updated on any future developments.”