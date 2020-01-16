Gov. Cuomo wants to change state flag

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB)– Gov. Andrew Cuomo is proposing to add “E Pluribus Unum” to the state flag and seal, under the word “Excelsior,” according to the governor’s spokesperson.

Cuomo would like to put it in his budget proposal after announcing this at his State of the State.

The Legislature would still have to vote on the measure.

His spokesperson added the cost of this change would be minimal as the state often changes out old, worn-out flags with fresh ones.

According to the state’s website, the fifth and last form given to the Coat of Arms on the seal of the state was in 1882.