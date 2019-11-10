Gov. Cuomo to waive state-college application fees for veterans

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) – Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced on Sunday that state-operated colleges will waive applications fees for veterans in honor of Veterans Day.

CUNY and SUNY campuses will allow veterans and their spouses to apply to their schools free of charge.

Those fees are typically $50-$65 per application.

“Generations of New Yorkers have fought to preserve the freedoms and ideals of this state and nation at great personal sacrifice, and we must do everything we can to support them once they get home,” Governor Cuomo said. “Waiving the SUNY and CUNY application fees for veterans and their spouses will help these brave men and women and their families take the next steps in adapting back to civilian life and will help ensure they have the tools they need to succeed. And in honor of all those who served in our nation’s military, landmarks across the state will be lit in the colors of the American flag on Veterans Day as a reminder of their service, bravery and sacrifice.”