Gov. Cuomo issues executive order on police reform, no state funding if departments don’t comply

NEW YORK CITY, (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced during his daily briefing on Friday that he would sign an executive order on police reform.

The governor announced that he was launching the New York State Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative. He said he would issue an executive order that would require local government and police agencies to develop a plan that reinvents and modernizes police strategies and programs.

Gov. Cuomo said individual departments must formulate a plan addressing the use of force by police offices, crowd management, community policing, implicit bias awareness training, de-escalation training and practices, restorative justice practices, community-based outreach, and have a transparent citizen complain disposition procedure to handle those and other issues raised by the community.

The governor said there must be community participation, and this plan must be enacted into local law by April 1, 2021, or local police agencies can lose state funding.

“Were not going to fund police agencies in this state that can’t look at what is happening, come to terms with it, and reform themselves,” Gov. Cuomo said.

Gov. Cuomo: "Police is paid by the taxpayers. Police isn't written into the Old Testament. Police are public servants, they do what the community wants them to do." — News 8 WROC (@News_8) June 12, 2020

The governor said the goal is to restore trust.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.