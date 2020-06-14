Gov. Cuomo signs legislation affirming the ‘right to record law enforcement’

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) – Governor Andrew Cuomo has signed a bill affirming the right to record law enforcement activity.

The “New Yorker’s Right To Monitor Act” also allows members of the public to maintain custody of any recordings they make, and the instruments used to make those recordings.

Meaning items like cellphones cannot be confiscated by police purely because they have been used to film an arrest.

Cuomo said: