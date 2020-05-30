Breaking News
UNDERWAY: Black Lives Matter rally in downtown Rochester
Gov. Cuomo signs bill giving death benefits to families of frontline COVID-19 workers

by: WSYR Staff

NEW YORK (WSYR) — During his daily COVID-19 briefing on Saturday, Governor Andrew Cuomo signed a bill that gives death benefits to the families of frontline workers during the COVID-19 crisis.

As hospitalizations continue to decline throughout the state, and the data shows New York may be getting out of the COVID-19 crisis, Governor Cuomo could not thank the frontline workers enough for the work and sacrifices they have made throughout the pandemic.

The governor said while he was telling everyone to stay home to avoid the possibility of getting infected, the frontline workers stepped up and went to work everyday to help keep people safe.

No information has been released yet on who exactly is eligible for the benefits or how much the benefits are worth.

COVID-19 hospitalizations across the state continue to decline, and the number of new hospitalizations each day is also declining, according to the state’s health department.

However, despite the numbers trending in the right direction, 67 more New Yorkers lost their lives to COVID-19 on Friday. This is the same number of deaths that were reported on Thursday, and Governor Cuomo said it is an all-time low number for the state.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families we lost,” Governor Cuomo said. “And I want to thank the hospital workers, the nurses, the doctors who have saved literally thousands of lives all through this, and I want to thank all of them from the bottom of my heart.”

