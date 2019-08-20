Gov. Cuomo says new NY plates aren’t a money grab, calls it a ‘cost saver’

WILSON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo said new license plates for New York drivers are required so EZ-Pass can read them, and not a money grab.

The new plates, designs for which were unveiled Monday, are a necessity according to the governor, who said, “I don’t want to buy new plates either.”

“But, it’s 10 years, you need a plate that works with EZ-Pass,” said Cuomo, D-New York. “If it doesn’t work with EZPass, then we have a real – talk about a money grab, we have the opposite problem. We’re going to have a real fiscal issue because we’re going to have a deficit when it comes to toll collection.”

According to the press release announcing the new plates, more than 3 million vehicles in New York State currently have plates that are 10 years old and older, with many damaged, oxidized, and peeling, making it difficult to read the license plate number.

“The good news is, EZ-Pass saves time, EZ-Pass saves money, so this is saving consumers in the long-term. It’s not costing, it’s saving,” Cuomo said.

“If you had the old system, you had people in toll booths, and you were paying those salaries, and you were waiting in line, to pay that toll, burning gasoline. That’s what costs money. This is a cost-saver.”

Voting on the new license plate designs is available online and runs through September 2.