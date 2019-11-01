Gov. Cuomo says he doesn’t believe Trump was ‘ever a New Yorker anyway’

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday that he believes President Donald Trump plans on making Florida his permanent residence upon leaving the White House as part of a legal strategy to “have a stronger case against releasing his taxes” as part of ongoing litigation in his home state of New York.

Trump said Thursday he will be making Palm Beach, Florida, his permanent residence rather than returning to Trump Tower in New York.

Trump tweeted late Thursday that he cherished New York, but he added that despite the fact that he pays millions of dollars in city, state and local taxes each year, he has been treated very badly by the political leaders of both the city and state.

Cuomo went on to say that he doesn’t believe Trump was “ever a New Yorker anyway” and that he may have been a New Yorker in name, but “never represented the New York spirit.”

Trump was born in New York where his father was also a business magnate, and was closely associated with the city for decades.