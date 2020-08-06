Gov. Cuomo says gyms are highly problematic, will remain closed until state feels they can open safely

Wearing a bracelet that says “NY Tough,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference, Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at the National Press Club in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) – Gov. Andrew Cuomo says gyms are highly problematic across the country and will remain closed for the time being.

During a conference call with media Thursday, he said they were opened and had to close them in other states.

Health experts have listed gyms as high risk, according to the governor.

Gov. Cuomo announced on a COVID-19 update conference call Thursday that gyms will remain closed until the state feels they can open safely.

“These have been the nationally identified sources of increased infection. We have some data here. We have data. We know gyms are highly problematic,” Gov. Cuomo said. “Not from our experience because we haven’t opened them, but we know from other states who had to open and then close them.

“Health experts have identified gyms as high risk activities, so looking at it every day, looking at various plans from different gyms who have sent in plans,” said New York State Budget Director Robert Mujica. “Reviewing those plans — other states around us continue to have gyms closed too. In states that have opened them, we see them close them becauseo f infection clusters. We’re looking at it, looking at alternatives.”