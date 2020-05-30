Gov. Cuomo said NY attorney general will review night of violent protests

Breaking News
UNDERWAY: Black Lives Matter rally in downtown Rochester
Live Now
All eyes on weather as propellant load begins ahead of historic Demo-2 launch
1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

Gov. Cuomo said NY attorney general will review night of violent protests

State News
Posted: / Updated:

(CBS) – New York Governor Andrew Cuomo addressed the protests that roiled the nation overnight in response to the death of George Floyd during his daily briefing about the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Cuomo noted the virus was ravaging predominantly minority communities, and connected health inequities to the nationwide protests. Cuomo commented on the death of Floyd, an unarmed black man killed in police company, as well as other black Americans killed by police officers.

“We have an injustice in a criminal justice system that is abhorrent,” Cuomo said. He also commented on brutality against black Americans in general: “The names change, but the color doesn’t.”

He said that while he “figuratively stands with the protesters,” he does not condone violence in protests. He also urged people to wear masks while protesting.

Cuomo mentioned violent clashes between police and civilians that occurred during protests in Brooklyn on Friday, saying that he had asked Attorney General Letitia James to review what occurred and report back to the public.

“The public deserves action and the public deserves accountability,” Cuomo said. He added that he has asked James to review the matter quickly, and provide a report within 30 days.

Cuomo announced that the Capital Region and Western New York will end Phase 1 next week, and said the state government would make a decision about whether those regions could move onto Phase 2 of reopening.

Cuomo said the state would “be smart, and avoid the politics, and avoid the emotion, and stay on the data” in deciding whether to allow regions to reopen.

Cuomo announced on Friday that New York City, which has been the epicenter of the virus in the United States, is on track to begin reopening on June 8. He said Saturday that the state would focus on ten hotspots in the city so the first phase of reopening can begin on schedule.

Cuomo said Friday that New York City is on track to meet all seven metrics the state requires for reopening, including hospitals at or below 70 percent capacity, a supply of PPE and capacity for testing and contract tracing.

Cuomo also announced the five upstate regions that reopened two weeks ago under Phase 1 can now move on to Phase 2. Those regions are the Finger Lakes (including Rochester), Mohawk Valley (including Utica), Central New York (including Syracuse), Southern Tier and North Country. 

Under Phase 2, all office-based jobs can reopen with 50 percent capacity. In-store shopping can return at 50 percent capacity and employees must wear face masks, but malls will remain closed. Real estate services can reopen. Hair salons and barber shops can also reopen with restrictions.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Hoops

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss