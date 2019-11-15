Gov. Cuomo, NY AG expanding lawsuit against IJC

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo and New York State Attorney General Letitia James are expanding the state’s lawsuit against the International Joint Commission (IJC) over substantial flooding damages.

Cuomo announced the lawsuit in early October, alleging that the IJC failed to implement its flood protocol and provide relief to affected lakeshore homeowners and businesses.

The IJC is a Canadian-American committee that is in charge of regulating water outflows and levels on Lake Ontario. The IJC has come under fire in recent years as Ontario has seen historically high water levels in 2017 and in 2019.

Friday’s expanded lawsuit blames the IJC for failing to implement its flood protocol for the Moses-Saunders Power Dam. Specifically, according to the governor’s office, the IJC operated under a protocol known as “Plan 2014,” which required that when water levels reach extremely high levels, the dam “shall be operated to provide all possible relief to the riparian owners upstream and downstream.”

As a result of the IJC’s actions and failures to act in response to flooding in 2017 and 2019, New York incurred substantial and potentially avoidable damages, according to the governor’s office.

This lawsuit expands on the suit filed by DEC last month by also including damages incurred by all state agencies, including DEC, which collectively number over $50 million.

“The IJC’s mismanagement of Lake Ontario water levels wreaked havoc on vulnerable shoreline communities and the resulting damage carries a stiff price that shouldn’t be shouldered by the State of New York or by the very property owners the Commission was supposed to protect,” Cuomo said in a press release. “The IJC has been wholly unresponsive to our complaints and have taken no action to make the situation better, and this expanded lawsuit will allow us to better recoup the costs of the damage and to hold the Commission accountable.”

“The International Joint Commission failed their primary mission of properly managing Lake Ontario’s water levels. We will not stand by while the IJC continues to expose New Yorkers to dangerous flooding,” James said in a press release. “The individuals and families along the shoreline do not deserve the pain of having to deal with the damages to their homes and businesses—damages that could have been avoided in the first place. We are hopeful that this lawsuit will bring safety, security, and justice to those most impacted by IJC’s negligence.”

The Office of the Attorney General and Governor Cuomo’s Office seek compensatory damages in excess of $50 million dollars for damages that include:

Damages to state property;

Damages consisting of monies the State spent and will spend to repair harms to property, municipalities, and residents; and

Damages to natural resources, including the value of lost recreational activities.

The International Joint Commission was established under the Boundary Waters Treaty of 1909 to help the United States and Canada prevent and resolve disputes over the use of the waters the two countries share. Its responsibilities include approving projects that affect water levels across the international boundary, such as the Moses-Saunders Dam, and investigating and reporting on issues of concern when asked by the governments of the two countries.