Gov. Cuomo: New York to assist state with high infection rates

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday that New York will offer to assist states with high infection rates, as several states begin to see spikes in COVID-19.

“New York’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic has always been by the numbers,” Gov. Cuomo said in a press release. “As states across the nation are seeing spikes in new cases, New York continues to see declining numbers, which is why we are reaching out to those states to offer our help. In our hour of need we had volunteers from across the country who helped us go from the worst situation in the country to one of the best, and we will repay that help and that kindness in any way we can.”

The governor also announced a 7-day average of positive tests is 1.1% — the lowest of any big state in the nation.

Friday’s data from the governor’s office is summarized briefly below:

Patient Hospitalization – 951 (-45), lowest daily total since pandemic began

– 951 (-45), lowest daily total since pandemic began Patients Newly Admitted – 62 (-6)

– 62 (-6) Hospital Counties – 30

– 30 Number ICU – 244 (-26)

– 244 (-26) Number ICU that are intubated – 146 (-21)

– 146 (-21) Total Discharges – 70,115 (+105)

– 70,115 (+105) Deaths – 14

– 14 Total Deaths – 24,814

Of the 61,723 tests conducted in New York State Thursday , 805, or 1.30 percent, were positive. This gives New York a 1.1% average for past week, which is the lowest seven-day average in the country for a big state, according to Johns Hopkins University. Each region’s percentage of positive tests over the last three days is as follows: