Gov. Cuomo: New York to assist state with high infection rates

State News

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference in Washington, May 27, 2020. (AP /Jacquelyn Martin)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday that New York will offer to assist states with high infection rates, as several states begin to see spikes in COVID-19.

“New York’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic has always been by the numbers,” Gov. Cuomo said in a press release. “As states across the nation are seeing spikes in new cases, New York continues to see declining numbers, which is why we are reaching out to those states to offer our help. In our hour of need we had volunteers from across the country who helped us go from the worst situation in the country to one of the best, and we will repay that help and that kindness in any way we can.”

The governor also announced a 7-day average of positive tests is 1.1% — the lowest of any big state in the nation.

MORE | Coronavirus hospitalizations in New York state drop below 1,000

Friday’s data from the governor’s office is summarized briefly below:

  • Patient Hospitalization – 951 (-45), lowest daily total since pandemic began
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 62 (-6)
  • Hospital Counties – 30
  • Number ICU – 244 (-26)
  • Number ICU that are intubated – 146 (-21)
  • Total Discharges – 70,115 (+105)
  • Deaths – 14
  • Total Deaths – 24,814

Of the 61,723 tests conducted in New York State Thursday , 805, or 1.30 percent, were positive. This gives New York a 1.1% average for past week, which is the lowest seven-day average in the country for a big state, according to Johns Hopkins University. Each region’s percentage of positive tests over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONTUESDAYWEDNESDAYTHURSDAY
New York City1.20%1.20%1.40%
Capital Region0.20%0.80%0.90%
Central New York2.30%1.10%1.40%
Finger Lakes1.20%1.40%1.60%
Long Island1.10%1.00%1.10%
Hudson Valley0.90%1.10%1.20%
Mohawk Valley2.30%2.20%2.00%
North Country0.00%0.30%0.20%
Southern Tier0.10%0.50%1.20%
Western New York1.00%0.80%1.40%

