Gov. Cuomo: New York state-approved casinos can open September 9

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — During a Thursday morning conference call with media, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that state-approved casinos would be able to open on September 9 at 25% occupancy.

In order to open, those state-approved casinos would have to have the advanced air filtration systems with MERV-13 air filters, just like malls had to have before they could open.

Gov. Cuomo also said that there will be no table games, and no beverage service on the gaming floor.

Cocial distancing will need to be followed, and a face covering must be worn at the locations.

