Gov. Cuomo issues executive order to close barber shops, hair salons, tattoo parlors and more

NEW YORK, NY – MARCH 2: New York state Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference on the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in New York on March 2, 2020 in New York City. A female health worker in her 30s who had traveled in Iran contracted the virus and is now isolated at home with symptoms of COVID-19, but is not in serious condition. Cuomo said in a statement that the patient “has been in a controlled situation since arriving to New York.” (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Earlier this month Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued a state disaster emergency for the entire state of New York because of coronavirus.

On Thursday, the governor signed an executive order that orders barbershops, hair salons, and tattoo and piercing studios are to close on March 21 at 8 p.m. until further notice.

The order also includes other personal care related services, like nail technicians, cosmetologists, estheticians, electrolysis, and laser hair removal services.

Officials say this measure follows the directive to limit crow capacity for recreational and social gatherings, as well as mandated closures of movie theaters, gyms, casinos, bars, restaurants, malls, amusement parks, bowling alleys, and more.

“We know how the novel coronavirus spreads, and we are making data-driven decisions as the situation evolves to continue to reduce density and slow the spread of the virus,” Gov. Cuomo said in a press release. “We remain in constant communication with our neighboring states to ensure we are establishing a set of uniform rules and regulations for the entire region. These temporary closures are not going to be easy, but they are necessary to protecting the health and safety of New Yorkers and all Americans.”

Cuomo also issued an executive order that says any notary of the public can perform notary services via audio-visual technology.

