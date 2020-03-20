Gov. Cuomo suspends evictions as confirmed COVID-19 cases surpass 7,000

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — There are 2,950 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York, bringing the state total to 7,102.

Of the 7,102 confirmed cases, 1,255 of the those affected have required hospitalization — about 18%. There have been 35 deaths in the state.

New York remains No. 1 in the nation in confirmed cases with 7,102. No. 2 is Washington state with 1,376.

“You can see New York is in a dramatically different position,” Gov. Cuomo said.

At Friday’s daily briefing, the governor announced a 100% workforce reduction for all non-essential services.

“When I talk about the most drastic action we can take, this is the most drastic action we can take,” Gov. Cuomo said.

Gov. Cuomo said the 100% workforce reduction for non-essential services is not a guideline, but a legal mandate. He ordered New Yorkers to stay home and not go out for anything nonessential.

“These provisions will be enforced,” Gov. Cuomo said. “These are not helpful hints, these are not if you really want to be a great citizen. These are legal actions, and there will be civil fines and mandatory closure for businesses that are not in compliance.”

Gov. Cuomo stressed the importance of social distancing and taking this issue seriously.

“Your actions can affect my health, that’s where we are. So there is a social compact that we have. What you do can affect my health,” the governor said.

“Yes, New York has the tightest control in the country. You look at those numbers are you understand why. 15 days ago we were at 0 today we are at 2,900. Those numbers are why we are taking these actions.”

Cuomo also announced he will stop any evictions for any residential or commercial tenants for 90 days. “I know I’m going to put people out of work with what I did, I don’t want to put them out of their house.”

Cuomo also asked businesses — especially those who have been effected or closed due to the restrictions — to get creative in their services and possibly offer surgical masks or ventilators.

“I can’t mandate that businesses make that but I can offer incentives and that’s what I’m doing,” the governor said. “If you have masks — offices that are nonessential right now, there are dentists offices that are closed, clinics that are closed — we need those masks, those gowns, those gloves, and we need them now.”

Late Thursday, Gov. Cuomo issued an executive order to close barber shops and hair salons as of March 21. That’s in addition earlier this week when bars, restaurants theaters, gyms, schools and more were mandated to close, effective Saturday at 8 p.m.

The governor announced Thursday certain measure enacted for financial relief including:

90-day mortgage relief

Waive mortgage payments based on financial hardship

No negative reporting to credit bureaus

Grace period for loan modification

No late payment fees or online payment fees

Postponing or suspending foreclosures

Waive fees for overdrafts, ATMs, and credit cards

