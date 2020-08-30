Cuomo confirms virus infection rate still below 1% in NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Sunday that 100,022 test results were reported to New York State Saturday—a new record high. Hospitalizations dropped to 429, a new low since March 16, and intubations dropped to 47, a new low since March 14. New York State’s infection rate has been below 1 percent for 23 straight days.

“Yesterday’s highest-ever number of tests and infection rate of 0.69 percent are great news, especially when you consider what’s going on around the country and around the world,” Governor Cuomo said. “The state is doing extraordinarily well, and again, kudos to all New Yorkers because there’s no mystery as to how this happens. It’s a social action and it’s the community of the people of the State of New York acting out of mutuality and concern for one another. Everyone should continue to wear masks, socially distance and wash their hands, and local governments should continue to enforce state guidance so we can get through this together.”

Governor Cuomo also reminded Western New York residents that ongoing rapid testing is being conducted at eight sites in the region. Residents can call 833-NYSTRNG to make an appointment. On August 27, the governor deployed a testing SWAT team to Western New York to address the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases in the region. He also announced the eight sites, which can be found here:

Deleavan-Grider Community Center: 877 E. Delavan Ave., Buffalo, NY 14215

True Bethel Baptist Church: 907 E. Ferry St., Buffalo, NY 14211

Northwest Buffalo Community Center: 155 Lawn Ave., Buffalo, NY 14207

Dunkirk Fire Murphy Training Grounds: 665 Brigham Road, Dunkirk, NY 14048

SUNY ECC North: 6205 Main St., Williamsville, NY 14221

Union Fire Company: 1845 Union Road, West Seneca, NY 14224

John A. Duke Senior Center: 1201 Hyde Park Blvd., Niagara Falls, NY 14301

YWCA of the Niagara Frontier: 32 Cottage St., Lockport, NY 14094

Saturday, the State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force reportedly visited 1,734 establishments in New York City and Long Island and found 11 establishments that were not in compliance with state requirements. A county breakdown of Saturday’s violations is below:

Manhattan – 1

Queens – 4

Suffolk – 6

Sunday’s data is summarized below:

Patient Hospitalization – 429 (-29)

Patients Newly Admitted – 51

Hospital Counties – 30

Number ICU – 112 (-4)

Number ICU with Intubation – 47 (-1)

Total Discharges – 75,062 (+72)

Deaths – 8

Total Deaths – 25,327

Of the 100,022 test results reported to New York State Saturday, 698, or 0.69 percent, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION THURSDAY FRIDAY SATURDAY Capital Region 0.5% 0.7% 0.6% Central New York 0.8% 0.4% 0.8% Finger Lakes 0.3% 0.5% 0.6% Long Island 0.5% 0.6% 0.8% Mid-Hudson 0.9% 0.8% 0.8% Mohawk Valley 0.1% 0.6% 0.5% New York City 0.6% 0.7% 0.7% North Country 0.8% 0.2% 0.4% Southern Tier 0.5% 0.4% 0.3% Western New York 1.2% 1.2% 1.6%

The Governor also confirmed 698 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 434,100 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 434,100 total people who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 2,764 10 Allegany 89 1 Broome 1,295 9 Cattaraugus 201 4 Cayuga 177 0 Chautauqua 382 9 Chemung 200 4 Chenango 227 2 Clinton 150 0 Columbia 569 0 Cortland 99 1 Delaware 115 3 Dutchess 4,852 6 Erie 9,807 66 Essex 128 2 Franklin 58 0 Fulton 311 0 Genesee 294 1 Greene 307 0 Hamilton 14 0 Herkimer 297 2 Jefferson 150 1 Lewis 49 1 Livingston 182 0 Madison 461 2 Monroe 5,443 21 Montgomery 202 0 Nassau 44,610 56 Niagara 1,612 7 NYC 233,969 281 Oneida 2,272 4 Onondaga 3,883 17 Ontario 389 3 Orange 11,418 8 Orleans 306 0 Oswego 295 4 Otsego 143 9 Putnam 1,500 6 Rensselaer 833 3 Rockland 14,233 15 Saratoga 842 10 Schenectady 1,260 5 Schoharie 69 0 Schuyler 26 0 Seneca 100 2 St. Lawrence 274 1 Steuben 315 2 Suffolk 44,763 51 Sullivan 1,521 5 Tioga 208 0 Tompkins 264 3 Ulster 2,168 6 Warren 321 0 Washington 267 0 Wayne 280 0 Westchester 36,949 54 Wyoming 126 1 Yates 61 0

Saturday, there were eight deaths reported due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,327. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: