Gov. Cuomo confirms two new COVID-19 deaths in NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Governor Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress on Saturday during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“New York went from one of the worst situations in the country to one of the best: Our state has gone 29 straight days with an infection rate remaining below one percent,” Cuomo said. “Overall, our numbers continue to be good news – our progress proves that this virus responds to science, not politics. But we cannot go backwards. As we celebrate this Labor Day Weekend, we must all continue to wear our masks, socially distance, wash our hands and stay New York Tough.”
Saturday’s data is summarized below:
- Patient Hospitalization – 425 (-3)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 67
- Hospital Counties – 31
- Number ICU – 115 (-1)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 61 (+0)
- Total Discharges – 75,366 (+59)
- Deaths – 2
- Total Deaths – 25,350
Of the 99,761 test results reported to New York State Friday, 801, or 0.80 percent, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|Capital Region
|0.8%
|1.1%
|0.5%
|Central New York
|0.6%
|0.6%
|0.7%
|Finger Lakes
|0.9%
|0.8%
|0.6%
|Long Island
|1.1%
|1.4%
|1.5%
|Mid-Hudson
|1.2%
|1.0%
|1.1%
|Mohawk Valley
|1.0%
|1.5%
|0.7%
|New York City
|0.8%
|0.7%
|0.7%
|North Country
|1.2%
|0.4%
|0.2%
|Southern Tier
|1.7%
|0.8%
|0.2%
|Western New York
|1.8%
|1.6%
|1.2%
Cuomo also confirmed 801 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 438,772 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 438,772 total people who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|2,823
|4
|Allegany
|92
|2
|Broome
|1,350
|8
|Cattaraugus
|227
|4
|Cayuga
|182
|1
|Chautauqua
|471
|7
|Chemung
|206
|0
|Chenango
|233
|2
|Clinton
|152
|0
|Columbia
|575
|1
|Cortland
|102
|0
|Delaware
|123
|2
|Dutchess
|4,914
|12
|Erie
|10,212
|56
|Essex
|147
|2
|Franklin
|59
|0
|Fulton
|312
|0
|Genesee
|300
|0
|Greene
|313
|0
|Hamilton
|14
|0
|Herkimer
|306
|0
|Jefferson
|154
|0
|Lewis
|49
|0
|Livingston
|188
|0
|Madison
|474
|0
|Monroe
|5,551
|22
|Montgomery
|214
|2
|Nassau
|45,115
|107
|Niagara
|1,643
|5
|NYC
|235,714
|279
|Oneida
|2,298
|3
|Onondaga
|3,964
|17
|Ontario
|401
|3
|Orange
|11,504
|17
|Orleans
|310
|3
|Oswego
|325
|11
|Otsego
|249
|14
|Putnam
|1,528
|5
|Rensselaer
|858
|4
|Rockland
|14,382
|24
|Saratoga
|877
|9
|Schenectady
|1,299
|1
|Schoharie
|72
|1
|Schuyler
|27
|0
|Seneca
|102
|0
|St. Lawrence
|293
|2
|Steuben
|319
|0
|Suffolk
|45,200
|98
|Sullivan
|1,543
|3
|Tioga
|211
|0
|Tompkins
|321
|13
|Ulster
|2,199
|3
|Warren
|325
|1
|Washington
|269
|0
|Wayne
|288
|0
|Westchester
|37,205
|53
|Wyoming
|126
|0
|Yates
|62
|0
Friday, there were two deaths reported due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,350. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Kings
|1
|Suffolk
|1