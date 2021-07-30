Gov. Cuomo announces record-breaking $1.1 billion investment for child care providers

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that New York will provide around $1.1 billion in funding to child care providers Friday. The initiate marks the largest single investment in child care in the state’s history.

Through the NYS Office of Children and Family Services (OCFS), child care providers will be able to gather materials for their funding application — officially open Wednesday, August 4.

Funding will be directly used to stabilize the child care industry and help more parents return to their workplace fulltime.

“Stabilizing the child care industry is critical to New York’s economic rebirth,” Cuomo said in a statement. “Many child care providers struggled to stay open throughout the pandemic as parents stayed home with their children. This monumental investment – the largest single investment in child care in our state’s history – will enable more parents to return to the workplace full time.”

During the COVID-19 shutdown, the services of child care professionals were more heavily relied on. Majority of funding will be applied to replenish losses experienced in the pandemic.

“We can’t have a full economic recovery without boosting affordable and quality child care services for New York families,” Kathy Hochul, Lt. Governor and Child Care Availability Task Force Co-Chair said in a statement. “Child care workers have courageously showed up to allow frontline workers to go to work, and we need to have their back now more than ever.”

OCFS will award over $10 million in assistance funds to 35 child care resource and referral agencies to support child care providers in accessing and implementing the stabilization grants.