Gov. Cuomo announces ‘Free Fishing Days’ this weekend

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that New York state residents can fish for free without a license this weekend — June 29 & 30.

“New York State is home to thousands of lakes and 70,000 miles of rivers and streams that offer exceptional fishing opportunities,” Gov. Cuomo said. “Free Fishing Days provide both amateur and seasoned anglers with the change to try the sport out for themselves or introduce others to the world-class fishing and scenic destinations across the Empire State.”

New York’s sport-fishing industry generates an estimated $3 billion in economic activity annually and supports nearly 20,000 jobs statewide.

To find out about angling opportunities, visit the places to fish page on the Department of Conservation’s webpage.