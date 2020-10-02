Gov. Cuomo: 6.4% infection rate in downstate hotspots, 1.03% elsewhere

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 20: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during his daily news conference amid the coronavirus outbreak on March 20, 2020 in New York City. Cuomo ordered nonessential businesses to keep 100% of their workforce at home in an effort to combat the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a conference call Friday to give an update the state’s ongoing coronavirus response efforts.

Earlier Friday, the governor said he wished for a speedy recovery for President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump after they tested positive for coronavirus.

“I hope the symptoms they get are mild, we’ve all had enough experience on this now,” Gov. Cuomo said. “Some cases are relatively mild, others are significant. I hope they have a speedy recovery. Politics is politics and we can disagree on policy issues, but on a human level, the president grew up in New York, I’ve met the First Lady — I’m wishing them a speedy recovery. There’s a level of anxiety with the diagnosis, they are in their thoughts and prayers.”

Regarding the virus in New York , the governor said Friday marked day 216 since the pandemic began in the state. He said the state is monitoring the downstate hotspots, including Orange, Rockland, and Nassau Counties, plus some areas of New York City. The governor said the hotspit infection rate is about 6.4%. Upstate and elsewhere, the governor said the infection rate outside the hotspots is 1.03%.

Regioanlly, Friday’s infection rates around the state are as follows

Rochester & Finger Lakes — 1%

Western New York — 1.2%

Southern Tier — 1.1%

Central New York — 0.7%

Capital Region — 0.9%

North Country — 0.2%

Mohawk Valley — 0.4%

Hudson Valley — 2.6% (includes hotspot zip codes)

Long Island — 1.3% (includes hotspot zip codes)

New York City — 1.4% (includes hotspot zip codes)

The governor said seven New Yorkers died from the virus Thursday, 648 were hospitalized, 146 in the ICU, and 65 intubated.

The governor once again called on local governments to help stop the spread of the virus by enforcing compliance, and he added that if they don’t they could face fines.

“The Department of Health is going to have people on the ground in those [hotspot] zip codes today,” Gov. Cuomo said. “The Department of health is sending a letter to the local governments advising them that they have to step up the compliance — that is the law, and if the locally governments don’t step up the compliance, they will actually be in violation of the law and they can actually be fined. I’ve asked local governments many times, if they can actually do the compliance. Compliance is enforcement, not education. People know the rules, they hear them every day.”

The governor said that there’s been 1,258 cases between teachers and students so far, but that doesn’t include New York City, because testing in city schools began Thursday and will need some time to be processed.

